Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Price Target at $214.40

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $249.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $164.98. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

