NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $22.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 1.5 %

NTST opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.72.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.