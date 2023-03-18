Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $16.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STER. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sterling Check by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Sterling Check Company Profile

STER opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

