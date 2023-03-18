James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $29.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

JHX opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

