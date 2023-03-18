Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

