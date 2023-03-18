StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. BGSF has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BGSF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 593,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.