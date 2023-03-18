StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. BGSF has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
