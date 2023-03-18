Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
