Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $525.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

