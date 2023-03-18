StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Samsara Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,133,832 shares of company stock worth $90,979,316. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

