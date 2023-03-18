CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

NYSE CVM opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.