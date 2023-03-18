Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

AR stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Antero Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,591,000 after acquiring an additional 178,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.