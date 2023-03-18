Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
Antero Resources Stock Down 3.1 %
AR stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
