Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,079,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,132 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

