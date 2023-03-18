American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $4,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

