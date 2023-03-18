American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.