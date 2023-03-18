StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.