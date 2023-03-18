Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ashland by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $9,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

