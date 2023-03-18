StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 5.6 %

AU opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.