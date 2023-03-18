StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 5.6 %
AU opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
