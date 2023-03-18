AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,550,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,886,000 after buying an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

