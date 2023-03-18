American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
AWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.
American States Water Stock Down 1.7 %
American States Water stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
