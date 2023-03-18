American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.6 %

AXP opened at $156.52 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.