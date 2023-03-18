StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AWI opened at $68.02 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

