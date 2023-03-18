Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $182.15 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

