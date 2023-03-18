Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $39.40 Average PT from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $63,393,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

