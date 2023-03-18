Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $10.58

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LCID opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.