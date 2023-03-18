Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $33.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.