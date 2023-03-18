Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $33.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.35.
Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
