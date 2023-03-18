Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price at $200.67

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.67.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 12-month low of $150.96 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

