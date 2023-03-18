Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Home Point Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Price Performance

About Home Point Capital

Shares of HMPT opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

