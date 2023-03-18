Critical Review: MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) vs. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $6.26 billion 6.01 $975.32 million $9.10 32.39

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 3 3 22 1 2.72

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus price target of $398.23, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 15.66% 41.13% 23.40%

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats MGO Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth. The Direct to Consumer segment is involved in the e-commerce business, building brand awareness, particularly in new markets. The company was founded by Dennis J. Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

