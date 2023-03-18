Comparing Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uranium Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Uranium Energy.

Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uranium Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy $23.16 million 53.33 $5.24 million $0.07 47.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$31.83 million ($0.81) -6.02

Uranium Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uranium Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Energy and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy 17.31% 4.33% 3.77% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -59.47% -48.38%

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

