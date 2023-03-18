Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,831,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 11,980,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,753.5 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.

