Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,831,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 11,980,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,753.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
