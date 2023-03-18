Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Rises By 7.1%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Fairfax India has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

