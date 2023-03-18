Short Interest in Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Increases By 7.0%

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFMOF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cofinimmo from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Cofinimmo alerts:

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of CFMOF stock opened at C$85.50 on Friday. Cofinimmo has a one year low of C$85.50 and a one year high of C$85.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.50.

Cofinimmo Company Profile

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cofinimmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cofinimmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.