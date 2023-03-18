Brokers Issue Forecasts for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.56 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.