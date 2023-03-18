HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.05% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,970,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

