Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Raised to $11.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
