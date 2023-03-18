HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ CMPX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
