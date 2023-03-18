American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

APEI stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

