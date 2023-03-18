Zacks Research Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $29.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $30.07. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $44.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $34.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $138.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $32.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $30.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $148.35 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,452.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,384.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

