Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Shares of BDTX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

