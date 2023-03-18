Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BDTX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
