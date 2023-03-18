Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE OXY opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.