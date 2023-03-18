Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

LVLU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

LVLU opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

