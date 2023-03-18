Zacks Research Weighs in on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

