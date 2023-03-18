Northland Capmk Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 10.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

ALTG stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.43 million, a PE ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

