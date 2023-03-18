Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCCI opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.