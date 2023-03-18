Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.4 %

HOG stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

