Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,704 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

