Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Issued By B. Riley

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
TeraWulf Stock Up 12.4 %
NASDAQ WULF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.
