JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.19. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

