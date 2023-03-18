E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.10 and its 200-day moving average is €9.19. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.