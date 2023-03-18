E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.58 ($11.37) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.19.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

