Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

WPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.49. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Articles

