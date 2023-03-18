Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vacasa in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

VCSA stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

